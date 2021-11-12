Iran, Pakistan discuss sea, land border security

Iran and Pakistan have agreed to boost mutual cooperation aimed at securing common borders.

Iran’s Border Guard Command chief Brigadier General Ahmad Ali Goudarzi and Director General of Pakistan’s Maritime Security Agency Admiral Mohammad Shoaib have discussed via video conference the latest developments in bilateral cooperation at sea, border management and simultaneous patrolling.

Some other officials from Pakistani Foreign and Defense Ministries and also Iran’s military attaché in Pakistan Colonel Mostafa Ghanbarpour were also present in the virtual meeting.

Goudarzi and Shoaib agreed to expand cooperation in different areas.

Meanwhile, respective officers from Iran’s Border Guard Command and Pakistan’s Maritime Security Agency held detailed specialized discussions about bilateral agreements in various fields.

Iran and Pakistan have a 959-kilometer border and lots of mutual interests regarding security and trade.