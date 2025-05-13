Iran: Outcome of talks with U.S. still uncertain

“Our position remains unchanged. Negotiations cannot proceed meaningfully while sanctions are still being imposed,” Esmaeil Baqaei stated. He emphasized that Tehran remains steadfast in its approach.

Baqaei noted that the Islamic Republic’s primary goal in the talks is twofold: “To safeguard our legitimate rights and to bring an end to unjustified sanctions.”

He also criticized Washington’s conflicting messaging, urging the U.S. side to “align its statements and avoid contradictory rhetoric.”

The fourth round of indirect negotiations was held on Sunday in Muscat, Oman. According to Iranian officials, both sides agreed to continue the dialogue in the near future.