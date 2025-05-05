Iran reaffirms nuclear rights, signals readiness for talks amid US remarks

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei emphasized that Iran’s nuclear program is rooted in a long-standing policy dating back to the 1970s.

He dismissed claims that Iran’s fossil fuel reserves negate the need for nuclear energy, calling such arguments “scientifically and factually baseless.”

The spokesperson reiterated that Iran’s nuclear policy is grounded in logic, international law, and the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), under which enrichment is a recognized right.

Baqaei underscored that the framework guiding indirect negotiations with the US remains unchanged and centered solely on nuclear issues and sanctions relief.

He criticized attempts by some Western countries, particularly France, to introduce unrelated issues into the talks, calling them counterproductive.

Addressing recent delays in negotiations, Baqaei said they were agreed upon with Omani mediation, and Iran awaits further coordination. He also reaffirmed Iran’s willingness to meet with European officials when mutually agreed.

Responding to Trump’s threat to block Iranian oil exports, Baqaei said contradictory US messaging undermines dialogue and that Iran remains resolute in defending its legitimate rights. He added that if the US genuinely opposes nuclear weapons, many disputes could be resolved.

The spokesperson concluded that Iran seeks constructive engagement but will not compromise on its sovereign rights or national interests.