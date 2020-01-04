‘Iran Not to Give Hasty Response to US Killing of Gen. Soleimani’

Senior spokesperson for the Iranian Armed Forces Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi said Iran reserves the right to respond to Washington’s assassination of top Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, who was assassinated in a US attack early Friday.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran is sure to respond to this terrorist act,” he said.

“Of course, the Islamic Republic of Iran will avoid any emotional and impulsive move,” he said.

However, he underscored that the “harsh revenge” that Iran’s Islamic Revolution Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei talked about will definitely take place “and the Americans will regret their action.”

Following Iran’s revenge, “if they make any insane move, they will face a much stronger response,” said General Shekarchi.

He said the Americans would not escape safe from a possible war, and they are the ones who will suffer the most in case of a war.

“In fact, the Americans threw a very big stone into a well that they are unable to bring out, and they should be answerable for the inhumane and terrorist act that they committed,” he said.