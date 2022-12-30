Friday, December 30, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusiveFeatured NewsPoliticsForeign PolicyNuclearWorldInt'l Relations

Iran says not seeking nukes, raps US claims in American 2023 Act

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iranian Foreign Minister Spokesman Nasser Kanaani

The spokesman of the Iranian Foreign Ministry has condemned the anti-Iran articles stipulated in the United States’ Fiscal Year 2023 National Defense Authorization Act, saying Tehran has made it clear that it is not seeking nuclear weapons.

Nasser Kanaani said, “The repetition of fake claims in the law over Iran’s peaceful nuclear energy program comes while America has violated its commitments and international law by unilaterally leaving the Joint Comprehensive plan of Action (JCPOA), and it has been the Islamic Republic of Iran who has helped protect the JCPOA through initiatives and diplomatic flexibility, despite not having benefited fully from its rights within the framework of the agreement.”

Kanaani said Iran has announced time and again that production of nuclear arms has no place in its defense doctrine.

“As a member state of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement, Iran is well familiar with its rights and commitments. There is no doubt that leveling unfounded claims about the Islamic Republic of Iran’s peaceful nuclear activities will not contribute at all to attempts toward legitimizing America’s measures and unlawful unilateral sanctions against Iran”, added the spokesman.

Referring to the close ties between the US and Israel, Kanaani said, “America’s full-scale support for Israel as the sole possessor of nuclear arms in West Asia, constitutes the most serious threat against regional and international peace and security and the most significant challenge to the nuclear non-proliferation regime.”

He also touched on Tehran’s defense ties with other countries, adding, “Iran’s bilateral cooperation with other governments in various fields, including conventional defense cooperation, lies in the framework of mutual interests and welfare, is in accordance with international commitments and rights, and is not against any third country.”

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks