Iran says not seeking nukes, raps US claims in American 2023 Act

Nasser Kanaani said, “The repetition of fake claims in the law over Iran’s peaceful nuclear energy program comes while America has violated its commitments and international law by unilaterally leaving the Joint Comprehensive plan of Action (JCPOA), and it has been the Islamic Republic of Iran who has helped protect the JCPOA through initiatives and diplomatic flexibility, despite not having benefited fully from its rights within the framework of the agreement.”

Kanaani said Iran has announced time and again that production of nuclear arms has no place in its defense doctrine.

“As a member state of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement, Iran is well familiar with its rights and commitments. There is no doubt that leveling unfounded claims about the Islamic Republic of Iran’s peaceful nuclear activities will not contribute at all to attempts toward legitimizing America’s measures and unlawful unilateral sanctions against Iran”, added the spokesman.

Referring to the close ties between the US and Israel, Kanaani said, “America’s full-scale support for Israel as the sole possessor of nuclear arms in West Asia, constitutes the most serious threat against regional and international peace and security and the most significant challenge to the nuclear non-proliferation regime.”

He also touched on Tehran’s defense ties with other countries, adding, “Iran’s bilateral cooperation with other governments in various fields, including conventional defense cooperation, lies in the framework of mutual interests and welfare, is in accordance with international commitments and rights, and is not against any third country.”