Iran nighttime driving ban lifted as Covid vaccination accelerates

IFP Editorial Staff
Iran has lifted its nighttime driving ban that had been put in place as part of the efforts to curb the Covid pandemic.

The spokesman for Iran’s National Coronavirus Combat Taskforce said the driving ban had been imposed only to prevent gatherings and to protect people’s health. Alireza Raisi added that authorities lifted the restriction to help accelerate the vaccination drive in Iran and this does not mean gatherings are allowed.

Since last autumn amid a rise in the Coronvirus pandemic, Iranians have been banned from driving from 22 pm to 3 am. But the rule did not apply to ambulances and service vehicles.
The spokesman for Iran’s National Coronavirus Combat Taskforce also spoke of the need for people to get vaccinated and observe health protocols.

He warned citizens to be wary and keep wearing masks because mere vaccination is not enough.

The vaccination process has accelerated in Iran in recent weeks after an increase in vaccine imports and production.

Authorities say they will soon hit the record of administering 2 million vaccine shots per day. They also say all citizens will be fully vaccinated in a few months.

