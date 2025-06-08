IFP ExclusiveForeign Policy

Iran says new US sanctions show ‘depth of Washington’s hostility’

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran has condemned the United States' latest round of sanctions against the Islamic Republic, calling the coercive measures yet another sign of Washington’s longstanding and profound hostility toward the Iranian nation.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baqaei strongly condemned the US Treasury’s new sanctions against several Iranian and non-Iranian individuals and entities under the pretext of cooperation with Iran in commercial and banking sectors.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman said the new US sanctions against Iran, imposed as part of the inhumane and failed policy of maximum pressure against the Iranian people, are not only illegal and in violation of international legal principles and norms, but also serve as yet another testament to the deep and continued enmity of the ruling regime in the US toward the Iranian nation.

Baqaei stressed that, undoubtedly, the US sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran, which are designed and implemented with the aim of stepping up pressure on every Iranian citizen and depriving them of their fundamental human rights, will further strengthen the Iranian people’s resolve to defend their legitimate rights and interests in the face of Washington’s excesses.

