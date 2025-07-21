Iran agrees to new round of talks with European trio in Istanbul on Friday

Esmail Baghaei, quoted by Iranian state media, confirmed the high-level discussions amid escalating tensions.

Iran will be represented by senior diplomats Majid Takht-Ravanchi and Kazem Gharibabadi.

The negotiations will focus on Iran’s nuclear program. This marks the seventh round of talks between Iran and the three European parties under the current administration.

The announcement comes shortly after the E3 foreign ministers, joined by the EU’s foreign policy chief, spoke with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, the first official contact since last month’s attacks by Israel and the US on Iran.

These European nations, alongside China and Russia, remain parties to the 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran.

The E3 have signaled they may trigger the UN’s “snapback” sanctions mechanism by the end of August if dialogue with the US, which had stalled following the US-Israeli strikes on Iran, does not resume or yield substantial progress.