Iran says new round of talks with E3 to be held in mid-January

Nuclear Talks in Vienna

An Iranian official has announced that a new round of talks between Tehran and the European troika will be held on January 13.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Kazem Gharibabadi said the fresh round of talks between Iran and the EU3 (France, the UK and Germany) will begin in Switzerland’s Geneva on January 13.

He insisted that the upcoming event will be regarded as “talks, not negotiations”, saying various subjects will be mooted in the consultations.

Diplomats from Iran, the UK, France and Germany held discussions in Geneva in late November 2024.

“We discussed and took stock of recent bilateral, regional and international developments, particularly nuclear and sanctions lifting issues,” Gharibabadi stated in late November.

“We are firmly committed to pursue the interests of our people, and our preference is the path of dialogue and engagement,” he continued, adding, “It was agreed to continue diplomatic dialogue in near future.”

