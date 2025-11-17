Iran neither opposes negotiations nor intends to abandon uranium enrichment: Ex-FM

Kharazi made the remarks on Sunday afternoon at a daylong conference titled “International Law Under Assault: Aggression and Defense.” The event, held in Tehran by the Foreign Ministry’s Institute for Political and International Studies (IPIS), brought together diplomats and analysts from Iran and several other countries, including France, Italy, Greece, Britain, Russia, Iraq, and Lebanon.

“We do not escape from negotiations; what we reject is any negotiation conducted under pressure, at gunpoint, or through acts of violence,” he said, advising US President Donald Trump to adopt a constructive approach and demonstrate readiness for talks based on equality and mutual respect.

“At the same time, you should understand that we will not abandon the peaceful use of enrichment, we will not forfeit our defensive power, and we will not sell off our independence,” Kharazi added.

He noted that Iran is a resilient nation—one that has demonstrated its resilience on numerous occasions, including during the 12-day war of aggression launched by Israel on June 13, which the United States later joined.

The Donald Trump administration must accept the reality that Iran does not bow to pressure, he emphasized.

Tehran and Washington were engaged in negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program when Israel launched the war three days before a new round of talks. The regime targeted Iran’s nuclear facilities and critical infrastructure, assassinated scientists and senior military commanders, and killed more than 1,000 civilians. Iran responded forcefully with drone and ballistic missile strikes inside Israel.