Iran negotiator: Vienna talks going on well; US must first lift bans

Bagheri Kani made the comment after bilateral and multi-lateral meetings with the heads of the negotiating teams of the European troika and the EU’s Deputy Foreign Policy Chief Enrique Mora in Vienna on Wednesday. Bagheri Kani also said talks are going on well.

Following their meetings with the Iranian delegation, the European troika diplomats went to a hotel across from Coburg Hotel in the Austrian capital where they held talks with the US delegation.

Reports coming out of Vienna say differences between Iran and the European troika have narrowed and talks have made good progress regarding sanctions removal. Most of the diplomats participating in the talks reportedly underline the need to reach a final deal to revive the JCPOA.

Bagheri says both sides will reach an agreement soon if the other parties are serious and ready to accept the mechanisms Tehran has proposed for the lifting of anti-Iran bans, especially the issue of verification of the sanctions removal.

Meanwhile, Russian negotiator in the Vienna talks Mikhail Ulyanov said in a tweet that participants in the negotiations and the US delegation met this evening and exchanged views on the current state of affairs and that they all were pleased with the positive trends and businesslike atmosphere of the discussions.

Talks between Iran and the P4+1 group – Russia, China, Britain, France and Germany- will continue until Thursday and there will be a break for Christmas holidays. Then the parties to the Vienna negotiations will resume their consultations next Monday.