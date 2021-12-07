Iran negotiator says proposals to 4+1 “fruitful, constructive”

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister and chief negotiator Ali Bagheri has said the Islamic Republic has entered the new round of talks in Vienna with fruitful and constructive proposals.

Bagheri was speaking to IRIB in Moscow on Tuesday.

He said Iran is awaiting practical steps by the West. Bagheri said he held talks with Russian officials over the Vienna talks.

He added that Tehran also held consultations with China in Vienna during the negotiations with the P4+1.

Iran’s chief negotiator reiterated that the draft documents the Iranian negotiating team presented to the P4+1 can advance the talks in a serious way.

He also confirmed earlier media reports that the Vienna talks between Iran and the P4+1 nalmely Russia, China, Britain, France and Germany will resume on Thursday.