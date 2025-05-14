Iran says ready for negotiations with U.S. and Europe, rejects ‘deceptive’ rhetoric

Speaking after a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Araghchi said Iran is awaiting an official announcement from Oman regarding the time and location of the fifth round of indirect talks with Washington.

He also noted that further discussions with European counterparts are planned, with deputy-level negotiations scheduled for Friday in Istanbul.

“We are very interested in reaching a regional understanding that can enhance security and mutual understanding between Iran and its neighbors – without the interference of foreign powers,” he said.

Araghchi criticized US President Donald Trump’s recent remarks, calling them “highly deceptive.”

He said Washington remains the primary cause of Iran’s economic hardships, citing decades of sanctions and military threats.

He dismissed Trump’s characterization of Iran as a regional threat, pointing instead to US support for Israel.

“The same countries speaking of regional prosperity ignore who really causes instability,” he said.

He emphasized that maximum pressure policies have already failed and warned that mischaracterizing Iran’s role in the region is “a deliberate distortion of reality.”