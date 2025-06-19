Iran won’t hold negotiations under threats and bombings: Deputy FM

The senior Iranian diplomat and former envoy to the United Nations in an interview with the American broadcaster CNN on Wednesday dismissed US President Donald Trump’s claim that Tehran approached Washington with offer of talks.

Takht-Ravanchi said the Islamic Republic did not approach anyone for talks and is currently in the process of defending itself against the wanton and illegal Israeli aggression.

He, however, hastened to add that Iran has always been in favor of diplomacy.

“But, at a time when the people of Iran are on the daily basis reeling under the specter of bombings, we cannot hold talks. We will not implore for anything. We are in self defense,” he added.

Earlier on Wednesday, Iran’s mission to the United Nations in New York also rejected the US president’s claim that Tehran approached White House for talks, calling it a “lie.”

The mission said the Islamic Republic of Iran will not enter negotiations under pressure and also will not accept peace under pressure, echoing what Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said in a video message on Wednesday.

“The Iranian nation will firmly stand against an imposed war, just as it will resolutely resist an imposed peace,” Leader said in his televised message.

The UN mission, in a message to White House, announced that the Islamic Republic will respond to every threat with a counter-threat and every move with a counter-move.

Iran and the US were engaged in indirect nuclear diplomacy under the mediation of Oman for the past two months, which were progressing despite differences on key issues.

Ahead of the six round of talks in Muscat, the Israeli regime launched its aggression against the Islamic Republic, assassinating a number of high-ranking military commanders, nuclear scientists and civilians, including children and women.

Instead of condemning the terrorist act, Trump took to his social media pages to endorse the Israeli aggression, which triggered strong response from Iran’s foreign ministry.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said Trump’s assertions made the US complicit in the Israeli aggression against Iran, rendering the ongoing nuclear talks meaningless.