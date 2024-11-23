Iran’s National 7-a-Side football team clinches World Cup title in Spain

The team demonstrated exceptional skill and determination, securing the championship by defeating all their competitors in a series of outstanding performances throughout the tournament. This came against odds as they had been placed in a notoriously challenging “Group of Death”.

Iran faced formidable opponents including Venezuela, Germany, and Southern Ireland. Defying expectations, the Iranian squad defeated each and every one of these powerhouse teams, finishing at the top of their group and advancing to the knockout stages with its record being impeccable.

In the elimination rounds, Iran continued their dominant run by overcoming strong teams from the United States and Brazil, showcasing their tactical prowess and teamwork.

Their journey culminated in a decisive final match against Ukraine, where the Iranian team delivered a commanding performance, securing a 3-0 victory.

This landmark achievement marks Iran’s first-ever World Cup title in 7-a-side football.