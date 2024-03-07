Iran calls on Muslim nations to boycott Israeli products

Kazem Gharibabadi, secretary of Iran’s High Council for Human Rights and deputy head of the Iranian Judiciary, addressing the International Congress on Palestine held in Tehran on Thursday, said the Israeli regime commits horrendous crimes by stopping the flow of aid into the besieged Gaza Strip.

He said, “Not delivering medicine and food is an important index to say that a nation is being ethnically cleaned. The Zionist regime carries out racial and ethnic cleansing in Gaza.”

Meanwhile, Gharibabadi slammed the international community’s inaction in the face of onslaught the Israeli regime launched on October 7 last year that has so far left nearly 31,000 Palestinians dead, a vast majority of them women and children.

The Iranian official also highlighted the role of the media in raising public awareness on the ongoing developments despite the Israeli regime’s move “to martyr dozens of journalists and impose many restrictions on journalist in order to impose a media gag.”

He said Islamic countries should show practical support for the Palestinians and “turn their words and statements into action and pass binding resolutions,” against the Israeli regime.