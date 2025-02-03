Iran musical group of artists with disabilities to hold concert in Tehran 

Alam Nattaj, founder of the Iranian musical group Mehr o Mah, announced that the group’s concert will take place this Thursday at the House of Artists in Tehran.

Nattaj also said an exhibition showcasing the works of the unique group will be held on February 6 and 7 at Tehran’s House of Artists.

Nattaj noted that the group had performed in November and decided to return to the stage due to the enthusiastic response from the audience.

Nattaj stressed that these artists have reached a level of preparedness that they only need two months of practice for each concert, and with each passing day, their capabilities become more evident.