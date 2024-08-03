IFP ExclusiveFeatured NewsSecurity

Iran MP: Tehran’s Tochal Heights probably used in Haniyeh assassination

By IFP Editorial Staff

A member of Iran's Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission says one scenario regarding the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, the head of Hamas's political bureau, is that Israel attacked Haniyeh's residence using a drone launched from the second station of Tochal Heights in northern Tehran.

In an interview with the Didban Iran website, Ahmad Bakhshayesh Ardestani added that another scenario is that infiltrators inside Iran, stationed at the second station of Tochal, used a missile-like weapon to target Haniyeh’s residence.

Bakhshayesh also said, “There are gaps and contaminations in Iran’s intelligence and security system.” He attributed this issue to the “parallel operations” conducted within Iran’s intelligence domain.

Iranian media reports indicate that Haniyeh and his guard were on the fourth floor of a building in the Zafaraniyeh neighborhoud in northern Tehran during the terrorist operation and were martyred at 2 AM last Wednesday.

Regarding Iran’s response to this terrorist act by Israel, the Iranian MP said that Iran should initially launch at least 600 missiles and drones towards Israel in a combined operation, and simultaneously, the Houthis in Yemen, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Iraqi resistance groups should send missiles.

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) announced on Saturday investigations and reviews indicate that the assassination attempt on Haniyeh was carried out with a short-range projectile with a warhead of approximately 7 kilograms, accompanied by a severe explosion, from outside his residence in Tehran.

