Iran MP: Oil sales considerably increased in recent months

By
IFP Editorial Staff
-

A member of the Presiding Board of the Iranian Parliament’s Energy Commission said Iran’s oil exports have increased significantly, citing reports from international institutions and oil tanker tracking companies.

Hossein Hosseinzadeh attributed the rise in crude exports to measures taken by the Oil Ministry. 

He also referred to the gas swap agreement with Turkmenistan, saying the deal promises to revive and develop economic cooperation with the country, which could thwart the US scheme to remove Iran from the regional gas market. 

The lawmaker also said the gas swap deal revived economic relations with Turkmenistan, which is certainly in the interest of the Islamic Republic. 

Hosseinzadeh added that the agreement is also a good opening in the field of diplomacy. 

On Tuesday, Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi also said Iran’s foreign currency reserves are in good condition, and unlike the first days when we took over the government, we are not worried about the situation. 

He added that oil sales are in good condition as well despite threats and sanctions.

Subscribe
IFP Editorial Staff
https://ifpnews.com/ifp-editorial-staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here