Brigadier General Talaeinik said the missiles are capable of travelling at a low altitude. This takes the projectile off the enemy’s radar.

He described Abu Mahdi as Iran’s first long-range naval cruise missile, which uses artificial intelligence for determining the flight direction.

The spokesman for Iran’s Defense Ministry noted that Iran is among the world’s best defensive powers.

Talaeinik said Iran will never initiate a war but it will use offensive power for defensive purposes if needed.