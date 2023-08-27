Iran to keep manufacturing radiopharmaceuticals to meet health needs: Nuclear chief

Eslami made the comment on Saturday during an interview on national TV.

He said that radiopharmaceuticals have already helped the health staff treat patients, with these types of medicines currently being supplied to hospitals and medical centers on daily and weekly bases.

The official also added that Iran has received “many demands from different countries” to provide them with radiopharmaceuticals.

“Our exports have begun as well,” Eslami stated without elaborating on the target countries receiving the Iranian-made medicines.

Back on April 9 this year, which marked Iran’s National Nuclear Technology Day, the AEOI chief announced that the country had twenty radiopharmaceutical projects in progress.