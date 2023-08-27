Sunday, August 27, 2023
Iran to keep manufacturing radiopharmaceuticals to meet health needs: Nuclear chief

By IFP Media Wire

Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami has stated that Tehran will continue to produce radiopharmaceuticals in order to meet the domestic demands of the health sector.

Eslami made the comment on Saturday during an interview on national TV.

He said that radiopharmaceuticals have already helped the health staff treat patients, with these types of medicines currently being supplied to hospitals and medical centers on daily and weekly bases.

The official also added that Iran has received “many demands from different countries” to provide them with radiopharmaceuticals.

“Our exports have begun as well,” Eslami stated without elaborating on the target countries receiving the Iranian-made medicines.

Back on April 9 this year, which marked Iran’s National Nuclear Technology Day, the AEOI chief announced that the country had twenty radiopharmaceutical projects in progress.

