Iran, Maldives agree to resume diplomatic ties

In a statement on Saturday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry announced the decision to resume ties was made following a meeting on Friday, between Hossein Amirabdollahian, Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and Ahmed Khaleel, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Maldives, on the sidelines of the 78th Session of the UN General Assembly summit in New York.

The statement says, “the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Maldives, in alignment with the interests and aspirations of their peoples, reaffirmed their decision to restore diplomatic relations.”

The Iranian Foreign Ministry added, the two governments have agreed to further develop the friendly relations “on the basis of mutual respect for sovereignty, equality, mutual benefit, and peaceful coexistence.”

Both countries have resolved to strengthen cooperation on a wide range of areas including investment, trade, seamless of travel and people-to-people contact, science, and technological innovation, the statement said.

Maldives severed ties with Iran in May 2016.

The resumption of the ties between the two countries follows a few months after a normalization of relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.