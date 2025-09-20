IFP ExclusiveSelectedSport

Iran makes wrestling history with dual world titles

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iran has written a new chapter in wrestling history by winning both the freestyle and Greco-Roman world championships at the same time for the first time.

The Iranian Greco-Roman team secured its title two days before the end of the World Championships, currently hosted in Croatia.

Despite the competition still underway, Iran’s commanding lead over second-placed Georgia made the outcome decisive.

On the second day of Greco-Roman matches on Friday, Iran clinched two gold medals and one silver, further widening its advantage.

On Saturday, Mohammad Hadi Saravi is set to compete in the final, while Danial Sohrabi will wrestle for bronze.

Iran entered Saturday’s bouts with 80 points, 35 points clear of Georgia, before guaranteeing the championship following a Georgian wrestler’s loss in the 63kg category.

The Iranian freestyle team had already sealed victory earlier in the week.

This double triumph marks the first time in history that Iran has captured world titles in both freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestling at the same event.

