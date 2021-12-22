Wednesday, December 22, 2021
type here...
PoliticsSecurityIFP ExclusiveSocietyScience and Technology

Iran-made vessels join Navy, further boosting the force

By IFP Editorial Staff

More Articles

Avatar of IFP Editorial Staff
IFP Editorial Staffhttps://ifpnews.com/ifp-editorial-staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.
Two missile-launching corvettes have been delivered to the Iranian Navy, further boosting the Islamic Republic’s military might at sea.

The corvettes are dubbed Gorz (mace) and Khanjar (dagger). The homegrown vessels officially joined the Iranian Navy at a ceremony in the southern port city of Bushehr on Tuesday.
Iranian Navy Commander Rear Admiral Shahram Irani attended the ceremony.
Gorz and Khanjar are each 50 meters long and weigh 300 tons. They are equipped with advanced radar-controlled missiles, anti-surface and air defense guns, modern radars, sea-to-sea missiles, and radar jamming systems that enable them to operate in oceans.
In another ceremony, attended by the Iranian vice president for science and technology, the first Iranian marine engine was unveiled.
The engine is named Makran. This is a 3,600 horsepower engine that can be installed on naval vessels.
The Navy ships propelled by the new engine can hit a speed of 30 knots, which is twice more than their previous speed.
Rear Admiral Irani says the diesel engine has been fully manufactured by Iranian experts. He also said Makran will drive the country’s first missile-launching warship. Iran has in the past years beefed up its naval, air and ground deterrence amid repeated threats of attack by the US and the Zionist regime.

Previous article22 injured in Tehran metro collision
Next articleFarhadi’s ‘A Hero’ makes Oscars international shortlist

Latest article

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifIran SanctionsIran in Photos

Editor Picks