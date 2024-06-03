Iran’s Leader: Operation Al-Aqsa Storm put Zionist regime on path of annihilation

The Leader made the remarks in a speech on Monday at a ceremony to mark the 35th anniversary of the passing of the founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Imam Khomeini, at his mausoleum in southern Tehran.

Noting that that the late Imam Khomeini had put a huge emphasis on issue of Palestine since the onset of the Islamic Revolution in Iran, Ayatollah Khamenei said Palestine today has become the number one issue for the Muslim world.

The Leader also stated that today Imam Khomeini’s predictions regarding Palestine have materialized.

Ayatollah Khamenei cited the confessions in the West that Operation Al-Aqsa Storm has left Israel no way to get out of the current predicament, as “it has changed the questions in the ground.”

Praising the Palestinian nation for continuing to defend the resistance movements in face of occupying regime, the Leader said, “Operation Al-Aqsa Flood was an irreparable blow to Zionist regime.”

On the domestic front, the Leader hailed the achievements by the late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi who died in a helicopter crash along with his companions last month.

“The martyrdom of late President Raisi and his companions was a great loss of Iranian nation,” he said, explaining “President Raisi made Iran greater in the eyes of the world.”

Stressing that the presidential election set to be held on June 28 in Iran is of “very high significance”, the Leader called for a high turnout in the forthcoming polls.