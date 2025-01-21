IFP ExclusiveFeatured NewsForeign Policy

Iran’s Leader’s message: “Hamas is Alive and Will Remain Alive” Amid Gaza Ceasefire

By IFP Editorial Staff
Ayatollah Khamenei

The Iranian Leader's Hebrew Twitter account reposted on Tuesday part of his speech about the "unwavering movement of the resistance front" in a tweet marking the Gaza ceasefire.

The tweet by Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei reads, “The people of Gaza stand firm like a mountain, and the resistance front, despite the martyrdom of prominent figures like Yahya Sinwar, will not stop even the slightest. Hamas is alive and will remain alive.”

The message comes after the recent ceasefire between Hamas and Israel, which took effect on Sunday.

The ceasefire, brokered by the US, Qatar, and Egypt, has brought a temporary halt to 15 months of Israeli aggression.

As part of the agreement, three Israeli hostages were released by Hamas, and Israel freed 90 Palestinian prisoners.

Aid and commercial supplies have started flowing smoothly into Gaza, providing much-needed relief to the region.

