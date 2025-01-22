Iran Leader: Gaza’s victory ‘like a legend’

In a meeting with a number of producers and people who are active in the private sector on Wednesday, Ayatollah Khamene remarked that the events unfolding before the world’s eyes since October 2023 are reminiscent of a fable.

Ayatollah Khamenei highlighted the immense military support provided by the US to the Israeli regime, which has resulted in significant atrocities, including the killing of 15,000 children over a year and a few months.

The Leader noted that without US support, Israel would have been defeated within weeks.

Over the past year and three months, Israel has committed numerous crimes, targeting hospitals, mosques, churches, homes, markets, and gathering places in Gaza, Ayatollah Khamenei noted.

He also addressed claims that Iran has weakened, asserting that “the future will reveal who is truly weakened.”

The Leader compared the claims to past misconceptions held by figures like former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein and former US president Ronald Reagan, who underestimated Iran’s strength.

He concluded by expressing confidence that, “By divine grace, Iran will once again emerge stronger.”