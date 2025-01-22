IFP ExclusiveFeatured NewsForeign Policy

Iran Leader: Gaza’s victory ‘like a legend’

By IFP Editorial Staff

The Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has stated that Gaza's victory against the Israeli regime after 15 months of aggression is akin to a legend, emphasizing that resistance is alive and will continue to thrive.

In a meeting with a number of producers and people who are active in the private sector on Wednesday, Ayatollah Khamene remarked that the events unfolding before the world’s eyes since October 2023 are reminiscent of a fable.

Ayatollah Khamenei highlighted the immense military support provided by the US to the Israeli regime, which has resulted in significant atrocities, including the killing of 15,000 children over a year and a few months.

The Leader noted that without US support, Israel would have been defeated within weeks.

Over the past year and three months, Israel has committed numerous crimes, targeting hospitals, mosques, churches, homes, markets, and gathering places in Gaza, Ayatollah Khamenei noted.

He also addressed claims that Iran has weakened, asserting that “the future will reveal who is truly weakened.”

The Leader compared the claims to past misconceptions held by figures like former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein and former US president Ronald Reagan, who underestimated Iran’s strength.

He concluded by expressing confidence that, “By divine grace, Iran will once again emerge stronger.”

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks