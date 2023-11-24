Iran says to keep supporting Palestinian nation, resistance groups

Hossein Amirabdollahian, in a meeting with Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the political bureau of Palestinian group Hams in Doha also hailed “glorious and valiant resistance” by Palestinian groups and Gaza residents in the face of 47 days of brutal onslaught on Gaza by Israel.

He highlighted the Islamic Republic of Iran’s firm determination to keep backing Palestinian people and resistance groups on political and international fronts.

Referring to the Hamas’ surprise strike on Israel on October 7, the top Iranian diplomat added, “The repercussions of the Al-Aqsa Storm operation rocked the world. Although the human loss inflicted on Palestinians in the Gaza Strip was so large, bitter and harrowing, the extent of the Palestinian nation’s victory and achievements was way bigger and tipped the strategic balance on different fronts in favor of Palestine and against the usurper, occupying and criminal Zionist regime.”

Amirabdollahian touched upon the initial claim of the Israeli prime minister that attacks on Gaza are aimed at destroying Hamas, saying the United States and the Israeli regime have not secured any military accomplishments despite more than one and a half months of aggression, brutal war and killing and wounding tens of thousands of Palestinian citizens, and, hence, had to hold indirect talks with Hamas on the establishment of a ceasefire and the release of their captives.

“Through political machinations, they seek to achieve politically what they failed to accomplish on the ground through military means; of course, this is also a dream which will definitely not come true.”

Haniyeh, in turn, expressed his gratitude for Iran’s support for the issue of Palestine and Palestinian people, particularly during the current war in Gaza.

Haniyeh said unflagging support by resistance groups in Lebanon, Yemen, Iraq and Syria for their brothers and sisters in Gaza is a source of pride and carries a clear message for the Zionist regime and the United States.

He said the US is heavily contributing to the war on Gaza due to its anger over the strategic repercussions and consequences of the Al-Aqsa Storm operation.