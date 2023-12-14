Iran warns about Israeli war crimes aftermath

“The consequences and effects of this genocide and war crimes in Palestine will be imposed on the region and the international community for many years,” the top diplomat told Press TV on Wednesday in Geneva, to which he has travelled to attend the Global Refugee Forum 2023.

The remarks came amid a genocidal war that the Israeli regime has been waging against the Gaza Strip since October 7 following an operation staged by the territory’s resistance groups, dubbed Operation al-Aqsa Storm.

Also on Wednesday, Gaza’s Health Ministry said 18,608 people, mostly women and children, had been killed, and 50,594 others injured in the Israeli strikes so far.

Ever since the onset of the war, the regime has also ramped up its aggression across the West Bank, killing hundreds of people across the occupied territory.

“We hope that these meetings will have practical results and won’t remain only as a venue to simply express positions,” Amirabdollahian added.

“We hope the UN High Commissioner for Refugees will fulfill its duties and pay attention to the welfare, education, and living conditions of the refugees.”

Earlier this week, the chief of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) described the conditions in Gaza as the worst he had ever seen.

Philippe Lazzarini said his agency was on the verge of collapsing in Gaza, adding that an immediate ceasefire was needed to end “hell on earth” there.

According to the United Nations, at least 1.5 million of Gaza’s 2.3 million residents have fled their homes since the war began.

Palestinian and other regional officials have warned that through its unbridled aggression, the Israeli regime pursues a policy of resettling the people of Gaza in Egypt, and the people of the West Bank in Jordan.