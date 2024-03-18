Iran condemns Israel attack on Gaza hospital, warns of crimes

Kanaani said on Monday, “Unfortunately, it’s not the first time that the world is witnessing this bitter reality that the Zionist regime, by grossly violating international law, commits the crime of attacking a hospital, killing, beating or imprisoning the medical staff, patients and the wounded and violating the basic humanitarian laws.”

Kanaani pointed to the Israeli military campaign in Gaza, saying what is happening now in the Gaza Strip, is only a small part of the dark history of the Zionists, which not only was not met with a proper response from the international community, but was also supported by some known countries in the West.

He added that the painful tragedy of recent months in Gaza is unfolding before the eyes of the whole world, while in all wars and conflicts, hospitals and patients are protected by international law and have been defined and declared inviolable.

While reaffirming the responsibility of the international community regarding the painful situation of Palestine, especially the Gaza Strip, Kanaani once again asked the United Nations and the UN Security Council to fulfill their international duty in preventing the continuation of war crimes by the Israeli regime.

Israeli troops raided on Shifa Hospital on Monday, and according to the Palestinian cources, many people were killed and wounded during the attack.

Around 32,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s relentless attacks on Gaza since early October 2023.