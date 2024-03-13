Iran: Israel actions in Gaza have sounded alarm for “most unprecedented humanitarian disaster” of century

Amirabdollahian has submitted separate letters to Antonio Gutters, Secretary Generals of the United Nations, the president of the UN Security Council (UNSC), the secretary general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), as well as the foreign ministers of Muslim and non-Muslim countries on the incidents in Palestine, warning about the repercussions of the Zionist regime’s ongoing aggressive moves in the holy month of Ramadan.

In the letters, the Iranian foreign minister has stated, “With the advent of the holy month of Ramadan and under these circumstances that we witness the continuation of the United Nations Security Council’s failure to stop the war against the Gaza Strip and the West Bank in Palestine amid the United States’ open and deliberate obstruction of any effective move by the Council through extremely resorting to the right of veto, it is absolutely necessary and incumbent upon the international community to find practical ways and take serious measures to support the Palestinian people, immediately stop the military strikes against the Gaza Strip, and get it out of the current dire situation.”

Amirabdollahian has further said that “the continuation of the genocide in the Gaza Strip and Rafah and war crimes in the West Bank, as well as preventing the delivery of humanitarian aid and food to the Gaza Strip by the Israeli regime and the regime’s implementation of starvation of the people living in Gaza with the goal of continuing the genocide and the destruction of women and children have sounded the alarm for the most unprecedented humanitarian disaster in this century”.

“It is now evidently clear that one of the dangerous goals of the Israeli regime in completely blockading the Gaza Strip and preventing the delivery of immediate and sufficient humanitarian aid, is to set the stage for social and civil collapse, and to ruin all signs of Palestinian life and identity, and to forcibly displace those living in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, and making them migrate to the neighboring countries and this approach proves that the criminal regime is deliberately pursuing the policy of total annihilation of the Palestinian nation and identity,” the letters read.

The Iranian top diplomat noted that the Islamic Republic of Iran strongly condemns the Israeli regime’s moves to separate the north of the Gaza Strip from the south, resort to starvation for the forced migration of people from northern Gaza, plan attacks on Rafah, bar people from returning to their residential areas in Gaza, and prevent the access of the UN aid agencies to all the residents of the region.

He pointed out it is the immediate responsibility of the international community and organizations, especially the UN, to stop the disaster.

Amirabdollahian added, “After the slaughter of over 31,000 Palestinian people during the past months, by preventing the delivery of immediate humanitarian aid and food to the Gaza Strip, the Israeli regime is now seeking to pursue the mass, gradual and painful killing of the remaining people in Gaza. Hence, in this critical situation, Your Excellency, as the Secretary General of the United Nations, are expected to prevent the humanitarian disaster of the contemporary century from unfolding by once again invoking Article 99 of the United Nations Charter and other possible mechanisms.”

The Iranian foreign minister concluded the letters, writing, “On the first day of the holy month of Ramadan, by warning about the open genocide of a nation, I emphasize once again on the necessity to take effective measures in order to stop the occupying Israeli regime from any possible aggression in Holy Al-Quds against Palestinian worshipers during the holy month of Ramadan.”