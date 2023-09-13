Iran, Iraq pursing security roadmap to confine terrorists to camps

Amirabdollahian, addressing a joint press conference with his visiting Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein in the Iranian capital on Wednesday, stated, “Even one hour of delay in expelling terrorist groups from Iraqi soil will lead to the detriment of the security in Iraq, Iran, the region and the Kurdistan Region.”

The top Iranian diplomat praised Baghdad’s cooperation with Tehran to contain terrorist groups and remove them from areas close to the border with Iran, adding the two countries’ ultimate goal is to disarm terrorist groups.

For his part, the Iraqi foreign minister unveiled a roadmap of security cooperation between Baghdad and Tehran, saying plans are underway to disarm terrorist groups along the border with Iran and relocate them to a camp operating under the supervision of the United Nations.

Fuad Hussein clarified that the Iraqi constitution does not allow any group to stage attacks on other countries from Iraqi soil.