Thursday, June 20, 2024
Iran interim FM: Israel will sink in quagmire of its crimes

By IFP Editorial Staff
Gaza War

Iran’s acting foreign minister has warned the Israeli regime will perish in the quagmire of its own crimes if it does not stop the months-long genocidal campaign against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Ali Bagheri made the remarks on Thursday in an interview with Al Jazeera, saying “The Zionists need to know that their crimes will not bring them any achievements, but will lead to the activation of new energies against them.”

The Iranian diplomat also questioned the US honesty in its mediation efforts for establishing a ceasefire in Gaza. He said, “If Washington is sincere about establishing truce in Gaza, it should not support the side that started the war.”

Warning of the repercussions of the aggression on Gaza, Bahgeri said regional peace and stability are a ‘mirage’ amid the ongoing Israeli occupation and aggression.

The Iranian caretaker foreign minister arrived on Wednesday in Doha to meet with Qatari officials and Palestinian resistance movements leaders.

He reiterated Iran’s support for Palestinians while the Israeli regime has been on a campaign of genocide since Oct 7 last year which has so far left over 37,400 Palestinians dead, in addition to hundreds of thousands more injured and displaced in Gaza.

