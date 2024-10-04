IFP ExclusiveForeign PolicySelected

Iran rejects allegation of interference in US election through AI

By IFP Editorial Staff

The spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry rejected as unfounded an annual report by the US Department of Homeland Security regarding the use of artificial intelligence by some countries, including Iran, to spread fake or divisive information about the US presidential elections.

Esmail Baghaei stressed, “These repetitive and baseless claims, which some US officials and institutions have made for some time, are politically-charged and have domestic political consumption.”

The Iranian foreign ministry spokesman noted, that the US government, which has a long history of illegal interference in the internal affairs of other countries, is not in a position to level such accusations against other countries.

The US Homeland Security Department, in a report released on October 2, said China, Iran, and Russia are expected to employ sophisticated AI-enhanced strategies to sway voters and erode trust in US democratic processes.

Referring to the high stakes surrounding the November 5 elections, the agency detailed how these foreign powers are likely to deploy their tactics in a bid to deepen the social divide and create doubts about the fairness of the elections.

