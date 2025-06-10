Iran says its intelligence operation punctured myth of Israel’s invincibility to satire

In a statement, the Ministry emphasized that All operatives involved are now safely stationed at their bases.

The statement adds part of the obtained information pertains to the Zionist regime’s illegal and covert nuclear weapons programs, involving American and European institutions. Other sections include documents related to Israel’s military and missile programs.

The statement further notes that the acquired documents clearly demonstrate how the United States and certain European countries have acted as supporters, collaborators, and contractors in advancing the Zionist regime’s weapons programs.

It adds that a significant portion of these documents will be utilized by Iran’s armed forces, while some parts can be shared with friendly countries or provided to anti-Zionist organizations and groups.

Referring to the Zionist regime’s repeated false reports to certain international institutions regarding Iran’s peaceful nuclear program, the statement highlights that these fabrications have been reflected in the reports and claims of those institutions.

The statement also addresses the Zionist regime’s claim of impenetrability, asserting that the operation conducted by Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence is undoubtedly a historic and unparalleled achievement for the Axis of Resistance, once again exposing the myth of the regime’s invulnerability to ridicule.