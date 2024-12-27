Iran inaugurates Incheh Borun free zone customs

Hassan Malek-Hosseini, the executive director of Incheh Borun Free Trade Zone, confirmed that the customs facility, which he described as the “heart of the Free Zone,” is now operational, along with the company registration system.

The establishment of the free trade-industrial zone was a long-held goal of Golestan’s senior managers since the province’s separation from Mazandaran in 1997, aimed at fostering economic development through connections with Central Asian countries via Incheh Borun, its only land border.

Although this initiative received approval in 2014 during the president and cabinet’s visit to Golestan and was subsequently passed by the Supreme Council of Free Zones in June 2015, final ratification by the parliament was delayed until 2021.

The Incheh Borun Free Zone, located on the border between Golestan and Turkmenistan, is known as Iran’s gateway to Central Asia and, from there, to Russia and China.

The free zone has the potential to foster significant economic transformation for the country.