Iran says informed IAEA of 60% enrichment in November

Foreign Ministry Spokesman, Nasser Kanaani, on Sunday rejected claims by the E3 and US over Iran’s peaceful nuclear program.

Kanaani said the International Atomic Energy Agency, IAEA, was notified of the 60% enrichment in Fordow site on November 17, 2022.

Kanaani added that all the modes of enrichment have been specified in the data questionnaire.

He also said that during the January 2023 inspection, no new measure happened that would be contradictory to the November 17, 2022 questionnaire and would, thus, make it necessary to inform the IAEA thereof.

The E3 and US statement points to the recent report of the IAEA’s Chief Rafael Grossi that accused Tehran of making an undeclared change to the interconnection between the two clusters of advanced machines enriching uranium to up to 60% purity at Fordow.

Earlier Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami has slammed the IAEA for publishing the wrong report.

He said disclosing confidential and unverified information as an unprofessional and unacceptable approach on the part of the agency.