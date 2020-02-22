Iran Hopes for Expansion of Ties with Brunei

President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Hassan Rouhani has expressed hope for the promotion of relations with Brunei in a congratulatory message to the Southeast Asian country on its National Day.
President Rouhani on Saturday sent a message to Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah and warmly congratulated Negara Brunei Darussalam’s National Day.
The Iranian president also expressed hope that the friendly relations between Tehran and Bandar Seri Begawan would further grow and serve the interests of the two nations in light of their common Islamic, cultural and political bonds.
President Rouhani also wished the Brunei’s sultan and people health, success and prosperity.