Iran Hopes for Expansion of Ties with Brunei

By
IFP Editorial Staff
-
Iran Hopes for Expansion of Ties with Brunei

President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Hassan Rouhani has expressed hope for the promotion of relations with Brunei in a congratulatory message to the Southeast Asian country on its National Day.

President Rouhani on Saturday sent a message to Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah and warmly congratulated Negara Brunei Darussalam’s National Day.

The Iranian president also expressed hope that the friendly relations between Tehran and Bandar Seri Begawan would further grow and serve the interests of the two nations in light of their common Islamic, cultural and political bonds.

President Rouhani also wished the Brunei’s sultan and people health, success and prosperity.

IFP Editorial Staff
IFP Editorial Staff
https://ifpnews.com/ifp-editorial-staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.
   
   

Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CAPTCHA

*