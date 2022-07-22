Iranian health ministry: Six-fold increase in coronavirus caseloads

Top infectious diseases specialist, Dr. Hamidreza Jamaati, said the new wave of coronavirus surge in Iran will peak in October, before the curve falls.

Authorities have been calling on the Iranian people to get booster shots immediately as the highly contagious sub-strains of the Omicron variant, BA.4 and BA.5, have trigged a new surge in Iran.

The Iranian health ministry in its daily update on Thursday said 29 people were killed and over 7,900 cases were registered within 24 hours.

The ministry added 728 covid-19 patients are in critical conditions in intensive care units.

Health Minister Bahram Einollahi said on Thursday over 151 million doses of vaccine have been administered across the country of about 84 million people.