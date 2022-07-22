Friday, July 22, 2022
Healthcare

Iranian health ministry: Six-fold increase in coronavirus caseloads

By IFP Editorial Staff
COVID in Iran

A senior member of Iran’s Coronavirus Taskforce Committee says the country is going through a sharp surge in Covid-19 caseloads, with a six-fold increase in the number of patients referring to healthcare centers compared to previous weeks.

Top infectious diseases specialist, Dr. Hamidreza Jamaati, said the new wave of coronavirus surge in Iran will peak in October, before the curve falls.

Authorities have been calling on the Iranian people to get booster shots immediately as the highly contagious sub-strains of the Omicron variant, BA.4 and BA.5, have trigged a new surge in Iran.

The Iranian health ministry in its daily update on Thursday said 29 people were killed and over 7,900 cases were registered within 24 hours.

The ministry added 728 covid-19 patients are in critical conditions in intensive care units.

Health Minister Bahram Einollahi said on Thursday over 151 million doses of vaccine have been administered across the country of about 84 million people.

