Iran’s response to Haniyeh’s killing still expected: UK spy chief

“I suspect they will try and we won’t be able to let our guard down for the type of activity that the Iranians might try and prosecute in that direction,” Moore stated at an event in London on Saturday.

The assassination provoked anger across Palestine and stoked fears about a wider regional conflict amid Israel’s war on the Gaza Strip.

Haniyeh, who was in Tehran to attend the Iranian president’s swearing-in ceremony, was killed in an Israeli operation in the early hours of July 31.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has warned the Israeli regime of a “harsh response” for Haniyeh’s assassination, calling it the Islamic Republic’s duty to avenge the Palestinian resistance leader’s blood.