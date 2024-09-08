Media WireEuropeMiddle East

Iran’s response to Haniyeh’s killing still expected: UK spy chief

By IFP Media Wire
Hamas Ismail Haniyeh

Richard Moore, the head of Britain’s MI6 foreign intelligence agency, has stated he believes that Tehran is still planning to respond to the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, which took place in the Iranian capital in late July and which the Islamic Republic blames on Israel.

“I suspect they will try and we won’t be able to let our guard down for the type of activity that the Iranians might try and prosecute in that direction,” Moore stated at an event in London on Saturday.

The assassination provoked anger across Palestine and stoked fears about a wider regional conflict amid Israel’s war on the Gaza Strip.

Haniyeh, who was in Tehran to attend the Iranian president’s swearing-in ceremony, was killed in an Israeli operation in the early hours of July 31.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has warned the Israeli regime of a “harsh response” for Haniyeh’s assassination, calling it the Islamic Republic’s duty to avenge the Palestinian resistance leader’s blood.

