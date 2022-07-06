Iranian Judiciary: Hamid Nouri facing more restrictions in Sweden’s jail

Speaking at a news conference on Wednesday, Mr. Setayeshi said Nouri faces restrictions on his contacts with his family. They travelled to Sweden recently but were not allowed to meet him.

He added that even Nouri’s lawyers have limited access to him.

Setayeshi urged Sweden’s organization of jails to fulfill its responsibilities in this regard as the restrictions on Nouri have been imposed by the organization.

Nouri is in jail for what a Swedish prosecutor has described as rights violations in Iran in the 1980s.

Nouri denies this, saying those who set him up in the case are members of the Mojahedin-e-Khalq terrorist organization, which is a US-backed anti-Iran group. Elsewhere in his news conference, the Iranian Judiciary spokesman spoke about two suspected Frensh spies who are under arrest in Iran.

Setayeshi said the suspects have been charged with espionage and trying to undermine national security in Iran.

He further touched on those implicated in a judicial case related to the collapse of Metrol Building several weeks ago in the southern city of Abadan. The collapse killed dozens.

Setayeshi said 16 people accused of wrongdoing in the case are in custody.

He added that the legal proceedings are moving forward fast and that the owner of Metrolpol, Hossein Abdolbaghi is definitely dead as per a DNA test conducted on his body.

Abdolbaghi was killed under rubble when the building tumbled down.