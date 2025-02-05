Iran gov’t spokesperson does not rule out talks with US

The remarks by Fatemeh Mohajerani came in response to US President Donald Trump’s announcement a day earlier of his willingness to negotiate and have a dialogue with Iran’s President Massoud Pezeshkian.

The government spokesperson explained that the principles of dignity encompass the honor of the country and its people, wisdom involves understanding the nuances and implications of issues, and expediency refers to practical considerations.

She mentioned that all of the country’s matters, especially relationships with other countries, are pursued with these principles in mind.

Trump, who implemented a maximum pressure policy against Iran during his first term, signed a memorandum regarding Iran in his second term, continuing his previously approach.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office as he signed the order before a meeting with visiting Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump claimed he had been hesitant about the action and claimed the US wants to make a deal with Iran.