Iran goals don’t include war or regime change: US officials

Secretary of State Marco Rubio told Fox News: “We are not declaring war on Iran. We’re not looking for war in Iran, but if they attack us, then I think we have capabilities they haven’t even seen yet.”

He added: “I don’t like the regime, but we’re not into the regime change business here. We’re into the safety and security the United States business.”

Later, Rubio told CBS’s Face the Nation: “There are no planned military operations right now against Iran – unless they mess around.”

Earlier Sunday, Vice President JD Vance said the U.S. would pursue diplomacy.

“We do not want to protract this or build this out any more than it’s already been built out,” he added.

And Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth stressed in a Sunday morning briefing that the meeting was not “open-ended.”