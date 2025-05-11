Iran says fresh round of nuclear talks with US “difficult, useful”

In a tweet posted following the discussions, Esmail Baqaei said the talks helped both sides better understand each other’s positions and explore “reasonable and realistic” paths toward resolving key differences.

The spokesperson also noted that the next round of negotiations will be coordinated and officially announced by the Sultanate of Oman, which has mediated previous rounds of backchannel diplomacy between the two countries.

The talks come amid renewed efforts to bridge gaps between Iran and the United States over nuclear and sanctions-related issues.

The fourth round of the indirect talks were held on Sunday in Muscat.