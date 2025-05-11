Featured NewsForeign PolicyIFP Exclusive

Iran says fresh round of nuclear talks with US “difficult, useful”

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson announced the conclusion of the fourth round of indirect negotiations between Tehran and Washington, describing the talks as “difficult but useful.”

In a tweet posted following the discussions, Esmail Baqaei said the talks helped both sides better understand each other’s positions and explore “reasonable and realistic” paths toward resolving key differences.

The spokesperson also noted that the next round of negotiations will be coordinated and officially announced by the Sultanate of Oman, which has mediated previous rounds of backchannel diplomacy between the two countries.

The talks come amid renewed efforts to bridge gaps between Iran and the United States over nuclear and sanctions-related issues.

The fourth round of the indirect talks were held on Sunday in Muscat.

