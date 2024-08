Zare could have won gold after coming back from 10-1 down to 10-9 but failed to win the match after the time was over.

He had defeated Aiaal Lazarev of Kyrgyzstan, Canadian Amar Dhesi and Turkey’s Taha Akgül on his way to the final.

Earlier in the day, Akgül and Azerbaijan’s Giorgi Meshvildishvili had won bronze medals.