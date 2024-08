Amouzad lost to Kiyooka 10-3 in the final match of the 65kg.

The Iranian athlete defeated American wrestler Zain Retherford 8-0 in his first match and then beat Albanian representative Islam Dudaev 11-0 in quarterfinals.

Amouzad also defeated Hungarian Ismail Musukaev 10-0 in the semifinal.

Iran’s Hassan Yazdani in 86kg and Amirhossein Zare in 125kg have previously claimed two silver medals in the 2024 Olympics.