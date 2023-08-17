Iran freestyle team crowned at World U-20 Wrestling Championships for 3rd consecutive time

The Iranian team, headed by Mohsen Kaveh, claimed four golds, two silver medals and one bronze to claim the title with 165 points.

The US finished in second place with 152 points and India came third with 102 points.

Mohammad Reza Shakeri beat Jesse Mendez from the US 5-2 in the final bout of 65kg to win Iran’s first gold. Abolfazl Babaloo emerged victorious over Ukraine’s Ivan Prymache 5-0 in the final match of 97kg. Mohammad Mobin Azimi defeated Rizabek Aitmukhan of Kazakhstan 5-4 in the 92kg final bout. And Amir Reza Masoumi seized the gold by defeating Russian wrestler Said Akhmatov 11-0 in the final bout of 125kg.

Iran’s Ali Rezaei and Hossein Mohammad Aghaei lost to American wrestlers Meyer Shapiro (11-6) and Mitchell Mesenbrink (15-5) in the 70kg and 74kg final bouts, respectively.

Ali Mahmoud Khorramdel also won the bronze medal in 61kg.

President Ebrahim Raisi has congratulated Iran’s under-20 freestyle wrestling team on winning their third consecutive championship.

“Undoubtedly, this brilliant victory, which is another sign of the merit and perseverance of our country’s wrestlers, will continue with pride in the light of the efforts and strong resolve of the children of this soil,” Raisi said in a message on Wednesday.

“Hereby, I congratulate the great nation of Iran on this invaluable achievement, and I appreciate all the wrestlers, authorities and coaches of the national youth freestyle wrestling team and wish them continued success,” the president added.