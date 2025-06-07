IFP ExclusiveSport

Report: Iran football club Esteghlal appoints Brazilian coach Fabio Carille as head coach

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iranian football club Esteghlal has reportedly reached an agreement with Brazilian manager Fabio Carille to take over as head coach ahead of the new season.

According to the Iranian media on Saturday, the 51-year-old tactician is expected to be officially unveiled in the coming days.

Carille emerged as Esteghlal’s top choice after the club considered both him and Dutch coach Henk Fraser for the role. Talks progressed swiftly, and Carille has now agreed to terms with the Tehran-based side.

Carille brings a wealth of experience from Brazil’s top leagues and the Saudi Pro League. Most recently, he managed Vasco da Gama, recording 9 wins, 5 draws, and 7 losses in 21 matches. He has previously led Brazilian clubs Santos and Corinthians, as well as Saudi sides Al-Ittihad and Al-Wehda.

His most notable achievement came in 2017, when he guided Corinthians to the Brazilian Série A title. Under his leadership, the club also secured three consecutive São Paulo state championships from 2017 to 2019.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks