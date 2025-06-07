Report: Iran football club Esteghlal appoints Brazilian coach Fabio Carille as head coach

According to the Iranian media on Saturday, the 51-year-old tactician is expected to be officially unveiled in the coming days.

Carille emerged as Esteghlal’s top choice after the club considered both him and Dutch coach Henk Fraser for the role. Talks progressed swiftly, and Carille has now agreed to terms with the Tehran-based side.

Carille brings a wealth of experience from Brazil’s top leagues and the Saudi Pro League. Most recently, he managed Vasco da Gama, recording 9 wins, 5 draws, and 7 losses in 21 matches. He has previously led Brazilian clubs Santos and Corinthians, as well as Saudi sides Al-Ittihad and Al-Wehda.

His most notable achievement came in 2017, when he guided Corinthians to the Brazilian Série A title. Under his leadership, the club also secured three consecutive São Paulo state championships from 2017 to 2019.