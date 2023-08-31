Iran foils Israeli sabotage plot against country’s missile industries

The conspiracy targeted the missile industries of the Iranian defense ministry, but was thwarted through a sophisticated intelligence and security operation, said an official at the ministry’s intelligence department.

“Given the strategic effectiveness of Iran’s missile power in creating deterrence against enemy threats, the country’s missile industries have always been among the targets of spying services plotting industrial sabotage,” he told Nour News, affiliated with Iran’s Supreme National Security Council.

The source said a professional network, which intended to bring faulty and manipulated parts into the defense ministry’s missile production cycle in cahoots with some infiltrators, was identified and smashed by intelligence agents.

“Directly led by the Israeli spy agency, Mossad, the network intended to sell equipped (fitted with devices for sabotage purposes) parts to turn produced missiles into explosive devices to deal a blow to industrial lines as well as the personnel working there,” the official added.

The same source said those behind the plot have been identified and arrested.