Iran FM: US veto of UNSC Gaza resolution “diplomatic catastrophe of century”

In a message on X social media, Amirabdollahina strongly condemned the

repetition of the US veto of the draft resolution demanding immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

The top Iranian diplomat wrote: “This repeated veto clearly shows that the White House bears responsibility for the persistence of the genocide by the fake Zionist regime in Gaza and its war crimes in the West Bank.”

He reiterated the world must hold the US to account.

The United States on Tuesday vetoed an Algerian-drafted resolution at the United Nations Security Council that called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza.

Thirteen council members voted in favor of the draft resolution, while Britain abstained.

It was the third US veto of a draft resolution since the start of the Gaza war on October 7. More than 29,300 Palestinians have been killed by the Israeli forces since then.